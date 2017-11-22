Increase in fatal and serious crashes on Sussex roads

Both West and East Sussex look set to miss international targets to halve road deaths within a decade, according to a new report today.

The information has been launched to let motorists check the safety record of roads in their area.

The interactive Road Crash Index has been created by charity the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) and insurer Ageas to support the RSF’s annual report mapping the risk of death and serious injury on Britain’s roads.

West Sussex saw 11 per cent increase in fatal and serious crashes between 2010-12 and 2013-15, while East Sussex’ increase is eight per cent.

However, neighbouring counties Surrey (20 per cent) and Kent (18 per cent) fare even worse.

In fact, the South-East had the highest rate of fatal and serious crashes per kilometre travelled on the EuroRAP (European Road Assessment Programme) network between 2013 and 2015 (30.9 fatal and serious crashes per billion vehicle kilometres travelled).

The report say that an individual is more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious crash travelling on roads on the EuroRAP network in the South-East in comparison to anywhere else in UK.

Overall, the risk rate in the South-East was nearly double that of the safest region West Midlands where it was 18.5 fatal and serious crashes per billion vehicle kilometres travelled.