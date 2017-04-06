‘Inspiring leader of village life’ is recognised in Stedham

‘Outstanding example of a volunteer’ Eddie Lintott received a special certificate of achievement from West Sussex County Council when he chaired his last annual parish meeting of Stedham with Iping Parish Council.

A citation was read by deputy lord lieutenant of West Sussex Neil Hart, to villagers who had gathered for the annual parish meeting on Wednesday.

He said for more than 45 years he had been the ‘inspiring voluntary leader of community life in Stedham’.

As a young man he was in the village football team and sang in the church choir. In retirement from his career as a chartered surveyor and auctioneer: “he continues to organise and lead social events. Without the energy, generosity, hard work and cheerful commitment of Eddie and his wife Janet, community life in Stedham would barely exist. He has that happy knack of bring people together.”

Eddie has been a parish councillor for more than 50 years. His fifth term as chairman ends in May. He was also chairman of governors at Stedham Primary School and helped to ensure its survival when it was under threat.

He was a member of the parochial church council at St James’ Parish Church for more than 33 years as well as being church warden: “Several times he had to take on responsibility for church funds and for keeping worship alive between incumbents. He is also in the church choir and officiates as a server.”

Through Eddie’s initiative and leadership Stedham won the ‘best kept village’ award in 1984, said Mr Hart. “He also organised the Queen’s 25th and 50th jubilee events and was compere and treasurer for the parish 60th jubilee celebrations.

In addition he was influential in making the projects for the renovation of the Memorial Hall and the new sports pavilion great successes.

He was, added Mr Hart, an active fundraiser in the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club and a great supporter of the arts, particularly the Midhurst Players both as actor and chairman.

“Eddie is an outstanding example of a volunteer who for all his adult life has given his spare time, as well as the benefit of his skills, to enhancing the life of the community where he lives.”

