It's a new Rocks blow as Parsons leaves

Alex Parsons has left Bognor - but could still return to play for them in an emerency.

Personal circumstances have ended his spell at Nyewood Lane in a new blow to a team struggling near the foot of National League South and out of the FA Cup.

The wideman has been a firm favourite among fans in his three years with the club but work commitments had left him unable to train during the week, and he had recently dual-signed with Bostik Premier side Worthing.

Now it's Worthing he has committed to in a move that will disappoint the Rocks faithful.

A Rocks statement said: "It is with great regret that the club announces the departure of Alex Parsons. Alex has a new job which make it impossible for him to attend midweek training which is clearly not ideal. He has decided to commit to Worthing although he will remain dual-registered in case he can assist in an emergency.

"Since joining the club just over three years ago, Alex has been a firm favourite with the Rocks fans and also extremely popular in the dressing room. He played in some 130 matches and scored a number of memorable goals - his brace in a dramatic five minutes against Oxford City two years ago in the FA Cup will be fondly recalled by many.

"We wish Alex every success in his future career and thank him for all his efforts, commitment and loyalty in a Bognor shirt."

Parsons said his time at Bognor had been an 'absolute pleasure' but now had to come to an end because of personal circumstances changing.

He said on Twitter: "Loved every minute of it and made memories that will always be cherished. Thank you to everyone at the club, the chairman, the board, everyone who works behind the scenes, the staff, Neil, Coops, Jack and Dabba who I can't thank enough (and previously Rachel and Lee as well as Jamie, who I thank for getting me in)."

Parsons went on to thank the Bognor fans ' for whom I wish nothing but success ... who have been brilliant with me from my first game to my last.' He added: "There's been some incredible times at the club and I wish everyone at the club more of the same in the future."

Parsons said he wanted to give a special mention to his Rocks team-mates with whom he had made some great friendships.