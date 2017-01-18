Itchenor coffee shop granted alcohol license

An Itchenor coffee shop has been granted a license to start selling alcohol.

The Quarterdeck Cafe, based in Northshore Shipyard close to the waterfront, had its application approved at Tuesday’s district council alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee.

Between October 1 and March 31, alcohol will be allowed to be sold on and off the premises from 10am to 9pm.

From April 1 to September 30, alcohol can be served from 10am to 9pm Sunday to Wednesday, and 10am to 11.30pm Thursday to Saturday.

The applicant’s statement said the coffee shop has the capacity for 20 people to be seated, as well as an additional outside roped off area containing a further 32 seats, on picnic benches and garden ‘sofa’ furniture.

The applicant said in the statement: “Currently the coffee shop serves a range of hot and cold drinks, with a limited food menu of paninis, cakes and snacks.

“We would like to increase our food menu and be able to accompany the food with beer, wine or spirits.”

There were a total of 41 objections to the application, with 11 in favour.

A summary of the concerns, which appeared in the agenda, include the premises being in the middle of a boatyard which is generally unlit at night and concerns about noise and disturbance to residents.

