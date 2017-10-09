Jack’s Walk kicks off Petworth Poppy Appeal

Petworth’s 2017 Poppy Appeal got off to a good start with Jack’s Veterans Walk on Saturday, (October 7)

The seven mile route around Duncton and Graffham was designed and led by John Rosser. There was a good turn out from those who could walk, with others joining for lunch afterwards at the Cricketers in Duncton.

The walk was started in 1998 by Jack Holloway, a Burma Star veteran and long-time Tillington resident, and over the years has raised nearly £37,000. Jonathan Golden who helps organise the event said: “We are very close to reaching our target of £2,000 this year, with online sponsorship through our JustGiving page here and some tremendous collecting by one or two individuals. One of our walkers found a gold ring on the ground just before the walk, and we have since received a donation of £10 from its owner. It somehow reflected the generous spirit of the day.”

The walk has become a focus for remembering other veterans and members of the Royal British Legion in Petworth.

The Poppy Appeal will build up over the next few weeks culminating with a march through the town led by the Petworth Town Band on Remembrance Sunday. Everyone is welcome to take part in the march and attend the service at St Mary’s Church.

