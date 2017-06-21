James joins Cowdray Estate in a newly created role

James Deacon has joined Cowdray in the new head of estates role.

He will be responsible for the built environment and infrastructure together with supporting the operational enterprises. This includes ensuring Cowdray property, including cottages, farms and commercial buildings, and its infrastructure, is properly maintained. James will also support work manager David Wyatt and his team of 30 staff. He worked for 20 years at Bolton Abbey Estates in Yorkshire and has also worked as a contractor developer, and owned a regional construction company.

“I am excited to join the Cowdray team,” he said, “My role is to help secure the future of the estate, and to develop a long-lasting relationship with the community that is beneficial to all. We would like to carry out projects which will bring more people to Midhurst, and subsequently increase employment.”

Chief executive Jonathan Russell said: “We are delighted to welcome James to this new, exciting, strategic role. As part of the Cowdray senior management team, I very much look forward to working with him to help implement strategies to maintain and enhance our existing portfolio together with sensitive development so as to deliver our long term sustainable objectives.”

