Jekyll gardens restored at former King Edward VII hospital

The iconic gardens designed by acclaimed landscape gardener Gertrude Jekyll have been reinstated at King Edward VII Estate, more than 100 years after they were first planted.

They played an important role in the rehabilitation of patients recovering in the tuberculosis sanatorium, with Jekyll believing plants had the power to heal. City & Country has now recreated the gardens using historical photographs and original planting plans. The classic Jekyll stepping creates the frame for the planting with the colour scheme running from cold (white, blue) to hot (orange, red).

