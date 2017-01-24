Justyn’s ‘amazing space’ in Midhurst

When it comes to ‘amazing spaces’, Justyn Smith can show television presenter George Clarke a thing or too.

In a Dr Who Tardis type feat he has designed and built a unique town house in the middle of Midhurst with a fully fitted kitchen, double bedroom, living room and bathroom complete with towel rail.

And it all fits into just 21 square metres.

It’s been a labour of love for industrial designer Justyn who has designed everything from architectural models of housing estates and cars to super yachts and liners.

Now working on his own, specialising in renovation he decided to take George Clarke on at his own game when his wife Debbie gave up using the Midhurst Physiotherapy Clinic building which is reached at the end of a winding alley off North Street.

Debbie is carrying on her business through visiting people in their homes and it left Justyn free to bring some of his amazing space drawings to life.

“The design brief for me was to have everything fully sized,” he said, “whereas George Clarke makes everything smaller, I wanted the whole place to be usable as a fully fitted living space.

“It was all about using all the available space.”

So under the worktop in the kitchen there is a full sized fridge and freezer and a washing machine.

There is even a built in wine rack.

In the sitting room there’s a two seater sofa and television table and a full sized double bed pulls out of the wardrobe complete with lights and shelving. There’s even a robotic hoover hidden away.

“Anyone can work with a big space, but creating something out of a small space is different and I really enjoyed doing it,” said Justyn.

“As a model maker I worked in fractions of millimetres and so I am used to using every tiny little bit of space.

“I have so enjoyed doing this project, I have put my heart and soul into the design of this space and used all my skills from the design of boats to the finesse of model making. It’s a great space and shows how you can use a small area and it’s got all you really need. People have these huge houses and fill them with clutter, but this is all you need and I have thought of every detail.”

Justyn is now hooked on designing small spaces and hopes to make it part of his business. He is reluctantly selling his Tardis and looking for another small space to transform.

