Karen is voted ‘best’ in Midhurst Society art exhibition

Clare Fitton from The Midhurst Gallery presented the ‘best in show’ prize to artist Karen Brown Markley for her ‘Misty Rother Bend’ painting which gained 19 votes at the Midhurst Society summer exhibition beating last year’s winner, Jim Ludden by one vote.

Runners up were John Robinson, Richard Ashcroft and Jean Wapshere. “The show was highly complimented this year with no paintings submitted not being hung, more visitors through the door and more sales than last year,” said chairman Jeanette Sutton. “We hope to have more prizes next year for specialist subject paintings.”

