Kirdford wildlife warrior’s marathon

Kirdford resident, Benjamin Simpson, has been chosen to run the London Marathon for the David Shepher Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Ben, 42, will form part of the charity’s Wildlife Warriors team running to raise awareness and funds for endangered wildlife this April.

He will be fundraising for DSWF’s snow leopard projects which protect the rare species in their remaining ranges, help monitor them to enable scientists to understand and help protect them and help train rangers.

“I have had a lifelong passion for wildlife and have always greatly admired the work of DSWF. When my daughter saw the DSWF images of snow leopards she asked me if I could help them, so here I am. It is about time I did something to help,” said Ben.

“I have run two marathons before, both when I was in my 20s, which feels like a very long time ago!”

Foundation chief officer Oliver Smith said: “Every year our Wildlife Warrior fundraising volunteers play a critical role in raising much-needed funds to support conservation projects in Africa and Asia working to protect some of the world’s most endangered and iconic animals,”

Ben is aiming to raise £2,000 and donations can be made here Ben’s fundraising page