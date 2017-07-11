Langham’s award winning beer is the ‘best of the best’

Award winning steam powered micro brewery, Langham based in Lodsworth has beaten off fierce competition from across the south east to win a new accolade in the prestigious SIBA south east independent beer awards.

The awards, run by the Society of Independent Brewers at the Tonbridge Juddians beer festival in Kent, are judged by brewers and beer experts and seen as the ‘brewers choice’ awards in the industry.

Langham Brewery has taken home the overall gold in the cask competition with its ‘Triple XXX’ described as a ‘traditional dark mild’.

SIBA chairman Buster Grant of Brecon Brewing, who presented the awards said: “The south east is a fast growing and vibrant beer scene and the beers in the competition reflected exactly that, with some fantastic beers entered across a diverse range of categories. This beer fought off tough competition to take the overall gold and should certainly be considered the best of the best.”

Collecting the award was Martyn Constable who said: “It’s fantastic to win. It’s my personal favourite of our beers, a stunning dark mild that is very well rounded in flavour and it’s also great to see a very traditional British style beer winning this competition against the huge range of styles entered - including some very modern heavily hopped styles.”

Langham was founded in 2005 by friends, James Berrow and Steve Mansley who had home brewed real ale in James’ garage for 25 years and decided it was time to progress to commercial brewing. They were joined in the venture by Lesley Foulkes, James’ partner.

It has collected over 37 awards for its ales, which range from traditional bitters to another SIBA SE gold winner, the super hoppy black IPA, Black Swallow.

