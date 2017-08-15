‘Last orders’ called at Rogate pub for the second time

Last orders have been called at the ill fated White Horse pub in Rogate for the second time this year.

Pub owners, Harveys Brewery closed it on Sunday, August 6 after opening it earlier this summer with a temporary landlord.

It is a blow to campaigners who are desperate to take the pub on and keep it open.

The ‘save our pub’ campaign headed by village hall chairman Emma Yellop and former chairman Brian Allison was formed in February this year after it was first closed.

It is the only pub left in the village since the closure of the Wyndham Arms in 2004 which is now a private house.

Amid fears The White Horse faced the same threat the pub campaign gathered momentum with CAMRA lobbying on its behalf.

“To lose the only pub left in Rogate would be horrendous,” said Brian earlier this year, “It would be awful to be without it as it is used after every game of football and cricket and is involved in all events on the recreation ground including the annual fete.”

Campaigners have now formed the limited company Rogate Community Society, and are working towards getting funds to buy the pub which has a £415,000 price tag on it.

Joint managing director of Harveys, Hamish Elder said: “Harveys have been trying to sell this pub to a local community interest group. The purchase terms were agreed about three months ago but the community required time to organise itself and raise the capital. Both parties were keen to see the pub kept open in the interim. With this in mind, a succession of temporary operators/stewards have been found but this was not sustainable. The newly formed Rogate Community Society, who were to sign a temporary shorthold agreement, last week, have not done so and instead have notified us to take back the keys which we have done.

“Of course, any pub must be operated by a competent licensee under a formal agreement. Without further responses from the community group, I am unable to comment further at this time.”

