LIVE - GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: Day one

The wait is over ... the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival is here

Five days of top-class racing action is ahead of us on the Downs and the week starts with a bang as the newly-upgraded Group 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup is staged on the Tuesday after being switched from Thursday.

The race is a special one this year as well - for it sees Big Orange go for his third straight win in the contest, something no horse has ever achieved in its 205-year history.

Other Tuesday highlights include the Qatar Lennox Stakes and the Qatar Vintage Stakes.

We'll update this page as the action unfolds and have full reports, pictures and reaction to the opening as the day goes on.