Live street food finals set to sizzle

The street food ‘live’ finals in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2018 are set to take place this week.

The heat will be on this Sunday, October 22, at the Carfax in Horsham Sponsors of this category, Horsham Time Well Spent supported by Food Rocks, will be organising the competition along with a market day, where the public get to vote for their favourite to win.

The event, which is set to feature, pop up bars, together with boutique shopping, live music and street entertainment and is free to enter, will be open from 10am until 4pm.

Cllr Peter Burgess, chairman of Horsham District Council, said: “We have worked long and hard to promote the wealth of local food and drink producers in our district and are supporting the Sussex Street Food of the Year category for the second year running because of its popularity, which inspires people to buy, eat and cook local ingredients.”

Steven Edwards, MasterChef: The Professionals winner, will lead the panel of judges, and previous winners in the awards will also be part of a special one off local produce market at the event.

Finalists involved in this event include Boca Loco in Arundel, Vietnamese cuisine from CaPhe in Southwick, Forgotten Cuts in Brighton, Garlic Wood Farm in Steyning and Ginger Rookes in Horsham.

A Punjabi feast from last year’s winner Jah Jyot in Henfield will compete with Steak Expectations in Horsham, Sussex Charmer on Toast in Rudgewick, m the Pig & Jacket in Lewes, and The Pizza Oven in Steyning.

Paula Seager, co-director of Natural Partnerships CIC, which runs the awards said: “We are delighted with the fantastic line up of top quality finalists at this mouth-watering event this year. We want everyone to come along with friends and family to enjoy the brilliant atmosphere and celebrate the incredible array of street food vendors that we have in Sussex and most importantly to vote for their favourite to win on the day.”

The Grand Finalists in all the categories will be announced in November and all will be invited to a BAFTA-style awards ceremony on February 7.

For more information, visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz.