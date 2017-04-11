Lodsworth opens 2017 season with new croquet pavilion

The beginning of the 2017 croquet season was marked by the opening of a new pavilion at Lodsworth on Saturday (April 8).

It’s taken three years from conception to the final build and it was funded by grants from West Sussex County Council, Chichester District Council, the Croquet Association, the Grange Community Association and private donations.

President of Lodsworth Croquet Club, and Lodsworth vicar the Rev Derek Welsman cut the ribbon officially opening the pavilion before the lawn was opened for play on Saturday.

Built on a 45 degree bank it required a complex foundation of sunk steel RSJs. “This took more planning than the pavilion itself which also has a direct water and electricity supply,” said

club chairman Alistair Proctor.

He added: “It’s only our fourth year and again we have 60 members for 2017. The new pavilion is a great achievement for the club and will enhance the croquet experience for all our club members.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.