Long awaited work planned for Midhurst’s ‘dangerous’ play area

Long-awaited refurbishment work is finally in the pipeline to improve the ‘dangerous’ state of the neglected play area at Midhurst’s Holmbush Estate.

Town councillors have had a long-running battle with the Hyde Housing association over the dangers posed by broken glass and ‘shoddy’ equipment in the play area. But they were unable to get improvements.

Now the town’s new county councillor, Kate O’Kelly, has taken up the gauntlet after being approached by a concerned Holmbush resident, Michael Ralph.

Last week she met representatives of Hyde and officers from West Sussex County Council (WSCC) and Chichester District Council (CDC) at the play area.

They discussed the need to upgrade, refurbish and maintain the fencing, seating and play equipment, said Kate, and Hyde said it would work out estimates for the cost of carrying out the work.

“The required works will need to be phased and once the phased work programme has been planned by Hyde, WSCC and CDC will work with the community in partnership, so that going forward the play area is maintained and developed. The aim would be that volunteers might contribute to the ongoing appearance of the area and possibly apply for grants to support additional improvements.”

