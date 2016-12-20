Long service awards at Brinsbury

Four cows have celebrated reaching their tenth anniversaries at Chichester College’s Brinsbury campus.

The dairy shorthorns were presented with long service awards by agriculture students as part of the campus’ end of term celebrations.

Brinsbury Margot, Digitalis and Symphony have all spent ten years at the college, while Rantonhall Baroness has completed 12 years’ service – and produced a stunning 68,092 litre of milk for the college.

Only Brinsbury Margot attended the ceremony, as the other three cows prefer to stay out of the limelight.

Dan Stamper, farm manager at Chichester College, said: “We felt it was important to mark the achievement of these four cows and to highlight how seriously we take animal health and welfare on the farm.”

The four cows are the matriarchs of the college herd, with many daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters throughout the herd.

