‘Loony’ doubling up of Petworth promotion work is slated

Groups working to promote Petworth and stepping on each others’ toes have been criticised by town council chairman Chris Kemp.

He hit out at identical work being carried out by the Neighbourhood Plan and the Vision groups after a report from Vision representative Juliet Fynes last night (Thursday, January 12).

She told a full council meeting one of the projects under consideration was to work with West Sussex County Council library service to provide computer literacy sessions.

But Mr Kemp said this was being done through the Neighbourhood Plan: “The Vision group is doing its own little thing on the site, repeating everything else, it’s mad.”

He said there were members of the Vision group who knew about Neighbourhood Plan work and they needed to communicate.

“It strikes me as a ‘loony’ process going on here. Everyone is involved but they are not actually having a conversation.”

He said the National Trust also appeared to be running annual town meetings despite the fact this was a statutory town council duty: “It irritated me that they are doing something so people are saying they are dealing with the National Trust and they won’t come to us.”

Vice chairman of the town council Roger Hanauer said there were “too many power bases in the town.”

Fellow councillor Michael Peet added: “duplication of effort is not what everybody needs.”

Cllr Fynes said she believed there should be more co-ordination to ensure “people are not all doing the same thing in a different way.”

