Macmillan Cancer Support invites you to dedicate a light on the Tree of Hope at Easebourne

Macmillan Cancer Support will hold its Tree of Hope Service at St Mary’s Church, Easebourne on Thursday, December 7 at 6.30pm.

Macmillan is now inviting people to remember a loved one by dedicating a light on the permanent tree donated by Lord and Lady Cowdray which stands outside the church.

The service will be followed by the lighting up of the Tree of Hope. Pupils from Easebourne Primary School and the band from Midhurst Rother College will perform.

All dedications will be entered in the 2017 Book of Love. The 2016 Book of Love and those of the previous five years will be on display in the church both before and after the Service.

Mince pies and mulled wine will be served outside after the service from the marquee.

There will be no shuttle bus service available this year from Midhurst Bus Station. But there will be ample free car parking available at the venue organised by the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club.

Dedication forms are available from the Macmillan Charity Shop, Midhurst or the Pearson unit at Midhurst Community Hospital or here

