Macmillan group raises hundreds for charity

The Billingshurst Macmillan Group hosted its annual charity meal at So India in Pulborough.
A full restaurant enjoyed a starter, main and side dish, on Monday, October 23. A raffle was provided, and a total of £485 was raised to be donated to Macmillan Cancer Care. Terri Ashpool from the Billingshurst Macmillan Group thanked So India for all their support and hard work. Billingshurst Macmillan Support group has been running since 1996. Since then both Jenny Kern and Pam Goldsmith along with all of their volunteers and helpers have helped raise almost £700,000 for the charity. Regular events include film nights in Billingshurst, Pulborough and Rudgewich, farmers markets, fetes and fayres, coffee mornings and much more. Find out more at www.facebook.com/pg/billingshurstmacmillan.
Almost Done!
Registering with Midhurst and Petworth Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.