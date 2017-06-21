Madagascar comes to Petworth

Petworth Players are on the lookout for lemurs and penguins and other cast members for their next production ‘Madagascar, A Musical Adventure.’

There will be a read through and casting taking place next Tuesday (June 27) at 7pm at Hampers Green Hall and anyone interested in joining is welcome.

“We are a friendly, lively and fun group who love to entertain,” said director Jan Sadler. “This week we have been performing a short routine to the youth groups in Petworth, featuring a few of the songs and dance from the show.

“We are really keen to bring in the younger age group for this production and are looking for anyone over the age of 8 who would like to join us.”

She added: “Charlie Donnelly our choreographer is bringing a more modern and energetic style to our choreography that we hope will encourage youngsters to join us. Charlie is a qualified dance teacher and is currently auditioning for West End shows.

“Keep a look out for Petworth Players at the Petworth Primary School Summer Fair on Saturday and also the Fete in the Park, Petworth on July 7.”

For more information about the show contact info@petworthplayers.co.uk

