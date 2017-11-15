‘Madagascar’ comes to town courtesy of Petworth Players

Petworth Players are preparing to unleash a host of not so wild animals onto the stage at the Herbert Shiner Centre in the town.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, they are performing their version of ‘Madagascar’, the musical adventure which follows the antics of the friends who escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an expected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion (Claire Sadler) is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra (Abbie Jefford), Melman the giraffe (George Stringer) and Gloria the hippo (Lily Baker) – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Performances are on November 23,24 and 25 starting at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets can be obtained from the Bay Tree Bakery or online here

