MADhurst carnival funding could be doubled to give first class show

Midhurst town councillors took set to double their funding for the annual MADhurst carnival procession.

As it battles to attract more community involvement, the council’s carnival committee has put in a bid for £3,000 in the 2018-2019 budget.

Presenting a business case to full council on Monday, the Rev David Coote, who heads the committee running the carnival for the council, proposed raising the figure from £1,500 this year to £3,000 next year

“We aim to make it a first class event which really does justice to Midhurst,” he said, asking for £1,800 to pay for bands, £300 for security, £500 for signage and £400 for contingencies.

Chairman of the finance committee Carol Lintott asked if the committee was trying to recruit local groups for the musical element of the carnival, including the Midhurst Rother College (MRC) band and the new community choir.

David said he was keen for as many local people to be involved as possible.

He had contacted MRC staff but had been unable to get the school to take part in the carnival: “part of the problem is it is the week before school starts and teachers are not keen to use the week for this purpose.”

But he stressed: “Anybody is welcome to take part in the carnival and anybody who can make noise is even more welcome.”

Margaret Guest, who had earlier expressed concerns, said she was reassured David was making ‘every effort to get the local community involved in the event’.

“This is one of the major events of the year for the town council and we need to get it right and make sure it is properly resourced,” she said.

At an earlier meeting Nigel Cheshire said the carnival brought the whole community together. “Everyone has a good time. It’s good for business, good for the town and £3,000 is a steal to get it right.”

The final town council budget will be brought to full council for discussion later this year.

