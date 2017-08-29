MADhurst in pictures: Spectacular grand finale for MADhurst 2017

MADhurst 2017 came to a close yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday, in spectacular fashion with 2000 people lining the streets for the circus carnival procession.

More than 3000 spectators then made their way along the Causeway in blazing sunshine to enjoy the Grand Finale celebrations on the Sports Association Field which included the stunning mass launch of ten hot air balloons.

It was a fitting end to ten days of music, art and drama in venues across the town and the surrounding which offered something for everyone.

Midhurst was entertained by more than 50 creative events which were the result of thousands of volunteer hours by members of the MADhurst committee and their helpers.

Chairman John Barrett paid tribute to all those who had helped and those who had turned out to enjoy the events, especially the grand finale afternoon. “The public in Midhurst are amazing,” he said, “they have been coming out and spending their money and supporting MADhurst yet again.

Alison Procter, co-chairman added on Bank Holiday Monday: “we are all completely cream-crackered, but it’s been worth it. It’s wonderful to see the whole community dancing, playing, picnicking and really enjoying themselves.”

Earlier in the week the Adeste duo displayed their musical talent at the Walled Garden, Dawn Gracie and her Burlesque Troupe were in more vaudeville mood, with raunchy innuendo and exotic dancing, while the audience was wowed by the magician and the singing at the Midhurst Players cabaret dinner at the Cowdray Golf Club.

Adults and children alike danced to the music of Causeway Cailidh at the family barn dance and couples also took the floor at Midhurst Unplugged in the Market Square, and at the Milestone Collective Swing Band.

Midhurst Unplugged featured many local singers, and collected over £200 for the Midhurst Food Bank. Mike Abbot co-organiser of the Food Bank spoke about its work.

Children enjoyed the daily roll up holiday club at the Methodist Church, Princess Belle and Mollie Moocow at Whizzbits, canvas painting at Midhurst Unplugged and making balloon sculptures and many other activities at a ‘Clowning Around’ day.

Meanwhile the international team of MADhurst volunteers, led by Brian Allen, was busy creating the figurehead to lead the carnival parade, complete with flashing lights for eyes.

More than 3000 spectators enjoyed the stalls, fairground rides and circus skills classes at the grand finale. They were entertained by the Midhurst Community Choir, Tricky Nicky’s Magic Show, the South Downs Ukelele Orchestra, Zumba with Liane, Ed and Ollie Goodale and Charlotte Brown. Midhurst Sports Association provided the bar and there were tea and cakes courtesy of Midhurst Parish Church.

