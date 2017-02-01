MADhurst is bringing the circus to town

The circus is coming to town!

The new year has barely started and already organisers behind the ten day annual MADhurst arts and drama festival in Midhurst are hard at work planning for the 2017 event.

The group which organises the carnival procession led by The Rev David Coote for Midhurst Town Council is already calling on people in the town to start thinking about taking part either by organising a float or a walking entry.

And this week David has announced the theme for the 2017 carnival will be ‘Circus’.

The design of the ‘big make’ which traditionally leads the procession will remain under wraps until the last minute, but he hopes the theme will give food for thought.

“The theme which has been agreed by the MADhurst Committee gives a lot of scope for imagination,” said David, “Whatever the weather with your help Carnival 2017 will be bigger and better and more fun than ever whether you prefer to watch from the pavement or take part in the procession.”

This year’s Grand Finale Day will be August Bank Holiday Monday August 28.

Any individual, group or organisation which would like to take part should contact David on 01730 816766 or emaildavid@cooteonline.com so that later in the year he can send out entry forms.

