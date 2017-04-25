Major pavement replacement work in Midhurst after latest injury

A major programme of work to replace uneven and broken pavements in Midhurst has been announced after a string of accidents in the last year.

West Sussex County Council is carrying out work in North Street, Rumbolds Hill, Wool Lane and West Street when nearly 400 paving slabs will be replaced.

In the latest accident an 83 year old woman who lives in the town centre suffered a badly broken wrist and severe bruising to her leg after falling on the pavement outside Capron House on Easter Sunday.

Joy Highton told the Observer: “I caught my foot on the pavement and was pushed forward. I tried to save myself by putting out my left hand, but it took the impact of my fall and I broke my wrist.

“The line of the break goes all the way up to my elbow and my leg has been badly bruised.”

“Something needs to be done because there are so many of us oldies in the town and a fall could do an awful lot of damage to someone.”

Last month Frances Hambly, who is in her 70s, fell on the pavement close to Michael Courtney’s butchers shop and suffered severe bruises to her knee and hand.

Before Christmas several people became victims of the broken paving close to the Knockhundred Market and there have also been falls in West Street.

West Sussex County Council contractors are carrying out paving slab replacement across the town which should be completed in the next two weeks.

Midhurst town councillors have been pressing for action to improve pavements for over a year after the spate of accidents in the centre of the town.

Chairman of the planning and infrastructure committee Gordon McAra said: “ It is good to see that the work is in hand.

“This will make our pavements much safer, particularly for older or disabled people, as well as improve the appearance of the town.

“After the work is completed, our traffic wardens and the police will have to be more vigilant about lorries and vans parking on the pavement as this has been the source of most the damage.

“There will be a bit of inconvenience but it will be worth it to get our pavements back to a decent state.”

