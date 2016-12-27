Make helping the homeless your new year’s resolution

Some people choose to get fit, some people aim to cut back on chocolate, but homeless charity Stonepillow is asking you to make one special new year’s resolution for 2017.

Providing vital support and accommodation for homeless people across Chichester and Bognor Regis, Stonepillow is appealing for volunteers and donations to help it continue the vital work it does.

Chief executive Geoffrey Willis said: “Stonepillow need your support all year round – not just at Christmas.

“We are thrilled with the support we receive at Christmas time which shows just how much people care.

“But the support needs to carry on throughout the year.”

Geoffrey continued: “So if you’re thinking of making a new year’s resolution – why not think about giving a bit of time each month – or even each week if you’re able to, whatever suits you – to help alongside Stonepillow in our support of homeless and vulnerable people.

“We have a range of volunteering opportunities, whether it’s driving to collect or distribute food, painting and decorating, gardening or cooking, mentoring or buddying – we need your support now and in the 11 months ahead – and again next Christmas.

“And you know what, I am confident that this will be one new year’s resolution that you will be able to keep – because you’ll enjoy working with our team, meeting and supporting people and seeing the difference that your support makes.

“I find it really rewarding – and I think you will too.

“Come and try it – it is better than giving up chocolate.”

If you want to make it your new year’s resolution to help the homeless and want to lend a helping hand, you can get in touch by calling 01243 537934 or you can email admin@stonepillow.org.uk

Alternatively, if you are too busy to volunteer but still want to make a difference to somebody’s life, you can donate by texting STPW25 followed by the amount you want to give to 70070.