Make unused ‘Waitrose’ site a park, Midhurst Society asks

The Midhurst Society has said the vacant ‘Waitrose site’ should grassed over for residents to enjoy while its fate is decided.

In a letter to the Observer this week, the society said that whether the site, formerly intended for the supermarket, was used for housing was a ‘moot point’ but called for it to be put to good use while possibilities were explored.

Three years worth of attempts to sell the site near the Grange for a supermarket have failed and town councillors suggested last week it should be used for affordable homes as part of the Midhurst Community Land Trust.

The Midhurst Society commended the benefits of either use, but said the hoarding-clad area was an ‘eye-sore’.

It read: “We fully support the aims of the Midhurst Community Land Trust in tackling the shortage of affordable housing in the area.

“Whether the Waitrose site should be used is a moot point; we also recognise the benefits another supermarket would bring to the town.

“However, the site has been an eye-sore for too long, and whilst these future possibilities are being explored some effort could be made to improve its appearance and even put it to good use.

“We would like to propose that the Council takes down the ugly hoardings and grasses the site.

“It would not cost a great deal and would be easily reversible if and when a decision is finally made.

“The Midhurst Society would be prepared to fund the cost of three seats for the quiet enjoyment of residents and visitors.”

Do you agree? What do you think should be done at the site? Send us your thoughts to midhurst@jpress.co.uk or comment below.

