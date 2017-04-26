Man rushed to hospital after village crash

Firefighters spent almost two hours rescuing a man who became trapped in his vehicle following a crash along a village road.

Crews were called just after midnight to a single-vehicle collision at the junction of Loxwood Road and Durbans Road in Wisborough Green.

A spokesman for the fire service said the man was freed by crews using heavy rescue equipment.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before rushing him to hospital for further checks, the spokesman added.

Crews left at about 2am.

