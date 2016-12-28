Man suffers ‘medical episode’ after Chichester Tesco car park collision

A man suffered a ‘medical episode’ as a result of being in collision with a car in the car park of Chichester Tesco on Christmas Eve, according to police.

The incident happened on the evening of December 24 at the supermarket in Fishbourne Road East.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics but no injuries were reported.

