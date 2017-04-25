Marathon was one of 16 events in a year for architect

Midhurst architect Charlie Boher was delighted to complete the London Marathon in three-and-a-half hours.

He is doing 16 events this year for the James Wentworth-Stanley Memorial Fund, including Sunday’s race.

Charlie said: “It was a really good day, the weather was perfect and the run went really well.

“I managed to complete it in three hours 30 minutes, which I was really happy with. The crowd there was incredible, defiantly one of the best marathons you can run.

“The James Wentworth-Stanley Memorial Fund has been set up by James’ parents to help raise awareness of anxiety, depression and suicide amongst young people and to tackle the terrible and shocking statistic that suicide is the leading cause of death amongst young men in the UK.

“This is a charity which I feel strongly about supporting and would be extremely humbled to be able to raise money of any amount towards a worthwhile cause.”

Last year, Charlie completed 60 miles in The World’s Toughest Mudder, which he described as ‘the most incredible race’, in 24 hours 35 minutes. It was a non-stop, extreme obstacle course in the Nevada desert.

This year, on November 11, his goal is to complete 75 miles and to help me achieve that, he has set up a more intense training schedule, including the London Marathon.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charles-Boher1 for more information and to make a donation.

