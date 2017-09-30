Medical evacuation from Rampion windfarm

The coastguard agency has confirmed it was called to assist after a crew member collapsed on the Rampion windfarm.

A spokesman confirmed the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent, which was already searching Brighton seafront to try and find a missing swimmer attended the windfarm, located 13km off the Sussex coast, shortly after 10am this morning.

Coastguard evacuate ill crew member from Rampion windfarm. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

The rescue helicopter landed at East Brighton Park and the crew member was transfered by ambulance to hospital.