Medical evacuation from Rampion windfarm

The coastguard agency has confirmed it was called to assist after a crew member collapsed on the Rampion windfarm.
A spokesman confirmed the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent, which was already searching Brighton seafront to try and find a missing swimmer attended the windfarm, located 13km off the Sussex coast, shortly after 10am this morning.
The rescue helicopter landed at East Brighton Park and the crew member was transfered by ambulance to hospital.
