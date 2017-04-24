Medival Midhurst comes to life

Medieval archers and 18th century smugglers will be among the visitors to Midhurst this Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

They will join a host of others on hand to entertain as the annual Medieval and Historic Midhurst weekend organised by Michael Chevis takes place in the town.

Events are open from 10am-3pm and on Saturday there will be Raven-Tor combat displays, static falconry demonstrations, and archery in medieval times talks by Mike Betteridge. Fiona Hargreaves will be playing musical instruments in the town square.

In the church there will be have-a-go corn dolly making, embroidery and weaving while there will be a chance to try your hand at archery on St Annes Hill with Leaping Hart Archery.

Cowdray Ruins will also host flying falconry displays, historic archery talks and talks about the history of Cowdray on Saturday, while on Sunday the day will be dedicated to the smuggling era of the 1700s. There will also be time to have a walk over the site to learn more about the history of Cowdray.

“A short walk over St Annes Hill and along the footpath by the side of the River Rother connects the town square to Cowdray Ruins, so please come along, have fun and learn more about the historic market town of Midhurst and area close by,” said Michael.

