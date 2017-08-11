Meet the Romanian Rescue Appeal dogs and their new owners at Woolbeding Dog Fun Day

A Midhurst couple are raising awareness of the plight of homeless dogs in Romania after rescuing two traumatised canines.

Lesley and Patrick Dunkinson have taken on Moppey and Mouse who have become ambassadors for Romanian Rescue Appeal and they are now doing all they can to highlight the ‘never ending’ work of the charity.

“We discovered the plight of these poor dogs after speaking to a couple who we met quite by chance one day who helped a rescue charity save these precious lives and find them their forever homes,” said Lesley.

“We looked on the internet and had no idea there were so many charities do this wonderful work. The conditions in Romania were horrendous with the government funding dog catchers to clear the streets of stray dogs and instead of them being humanely put down they are thrown into ‘killing shelters’ and subjected to starvation and abuse beyond belief.

“After many hours of looking at all the hopeful faces, we fell in love with two forgotten dogs Romanian Rescue Appeal had saved and set about the adoption process to give them a forever home.

“Moppey and Mouse have now been with us for nearly 18 months now and have definitely settled into their new comfortable safe lives.

“Mouse was terrified when we collected her and it took us nearly three months to put a harness on her as a lead was not an option as she was traumatised by the dog catchers pole around her neck.”

They have a stand at the Dog Fun Day at Woolbeding this Sunday (August 13)and their rescue dogs will be on hand to meet as many of the visitors as possible.

The couple are also running a raffle with prizes donated from very generous local businesses.

“The charity is always looking for fosterers, adopters and anyone willing to help in lots of different ways to save these precious lives,” said Lesley.

“Currently we have around 800 dogs looking for loving homes and we will continue to spread the word to everyone we meet.”

For more information on how Lindsey Church, the founder, began the charity and its achievements to date visit her website here

