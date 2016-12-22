Midhurst air quality still being monitored

There is still more than a year to go before questions over the air quality on Rumbolds Hill in Midhurst can be answered.

Midhurst representative on Chichester District Council (CDC), Steve Morley, told fellow members of Midhurst Town Council overall CDC did ‘pretty well’ in the recent Environment Agency district wide Air Quality Report.

“However Rumbolds Hill is still being monitored and at this stage it cannot be ascertained whether it is good or bad.

“It takes three years to reach a clear indication and presently we are only 18 months in to the current survey,” he told town councillors.

Fears were raised in June last year in the wake of controversial plans for a massive increase in lorry movements through Midhurst to Pendean Sand Quarry.

Concern had already been expressed about pollution and road damage in the town centre before the advent of even more lorries. And CDC agreed to monitor air quality and report on toxicity levels.

At the time, Cllr Morley and his CDC colleague also representing Midhurst, Gordon McAra both voiced their fears about the prospect of more lorries.

Cllr McAra said be believed pollution levels could already exceed EU regulatory levels.

And Cllr Morley added that further proposals for sand lorries could leave Midhurst ‘choked and poisoned.’

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/