Midhurst architect gets set for another World’s Toughest Mudder

Some people might say that Midhurst architect, Charlie Boher is a glutton for punishment.

Last year he devoted ten months to training for a gruelling 24 hour endurance challenge and now he is about to do it all again.

On November 8 he will be flying out to America to take on a non stop 24 hour obstacle challenge in the Nevada Desert for the second year running.

The World’s Toughest Mudder involves running round a five mile course though the desert as many times as you can in 24 hours with awards for those who complete 25,50, 75 and 100 miles.

The course has elevations of 839 feet and 21 obstacles including a cliff jump 40 feet high over water - the first time at midnight in darkness.

“Last year I managed 60 miles and I felt I could’ve done more.” Charlie told the Observer.

Last year he spent ten months in training running marathon s in Paris, over the Great Wall of China as well as across more familiar territory at home across the South Downs.

This year he has taken on an amazing 16 gruelling races across the world in the lead up to race day.

“Training has taken over my whole life,” he said, “I wanted to make it all a bit harder, so I entered all these other races in the lead up to race day.”

As he did last year, Charlie is undertaking the challenge to raise money for the

The James-Wentworth Memorial Fund.

The charity was set up by his parents to help raise awareness of anxiety, depression and suicide among young people, after James’ death at the age of 21 years old in 2006.

The charity isWe are committed to reducing the number of suicides in the country, particularly focused on young people and men.

The charity funds reasearch, training and emotional support and believes suicide is preventable.

“James was a good friend of mine,” said Charlie, “This charity set up in memory of him is a charity I feel strongly about and I would be extremley humbled to be able to raise money towards such a worthwhile cause.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Charlie can do so here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.