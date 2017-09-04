Midhurst based Bulldog Rescue raises £8,500

More than 300 bulldogs from across the country turned out with their owners on Saturday (September 2) for the 20th anniversary of the annual Bulldog Rescue fundraising picnic at Lavant Village Hall and raised almost £8,500 for the Midhurst based charity.

Among the visitors this year were the television cameras of the BBC which is making a documentary about why people love the bulldog so much. Organiser Tania Holmes, said: “the weather was slightly warmer than we would have liked but almost every dog coped wonderfully and the agility fun course really showed what bulldogs can do.”

ks171022-1 Mid Bulldog phot kate Members of the Bulldog Rescue and Rehoming team.ks171022-1 SUS-170209-211326008

She added: “ We would like to thank everyone who came, donated, had fun and supported our charity, the many behind the scenes, volunteers and of course the bulldogs who allowed us to showcase the best breed in the world.”

ks171022-2 Mid Bulldog phot kate Asbo, a characterful visitor to the event.ks171022-2 SUS-170209-211314008

