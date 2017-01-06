Midhurst choir conductor hits the high note

Midhurst choir conductor Anna Tabbush, who runs adult singing groups as well as the young Shooting Stars singers at Midhurst Primary School is hitting the high note.

She is running a whole day event at The Grange on March 12 for ‘Spring Sing’ and internationally renowned workshop leader and composer Brendan Taaffe (pictured) is coming all the way from Vermont in the US to lead it. “It is going to be an exciting year for us as we try something new and build on the fantastic SingFest we had in 2016” she said. “Brendan has taught workshops around the world including Germany, France, Canada, New Zealand and Zimbabwe and brings a command of multiple traditions to his workshops. He is known for his gift for bringing out everyone’s talents.”

All parts will be taught by ear and no experience is necessary.

The whole day workshop costs £40 and Anna advises people to book early as places are limited.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.