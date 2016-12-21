Midhurst council tax payers are set for a 20p a week rise in the town council’s slice of the tax cake.

20p rise for Midhurst council tax payers

At their full council meeting on Monday members decided their precept for 2017-2018 after lengthy debates by the Finance, Asset and Policy Committee. It’s chairman Carol Lintott said it would mean average Band D tax payers would pay £84.52 for the town council’s share - a rise of 20p per week.

The town council budget was then agreed. It will be a much smaller rise than this year’s 47.42 per cent.

Council tax bills will drop through letter boxes in February including the tax slice for Chichester District Council and the major share for West Sussex County Council.