Midhurst doctors plan a charity walk home for Christmas

Doctors Alex MacCallum, Tim Hill and Rowena Hill from the Riverbank Medical Centre at Easebourne will be Walking Home for Christmas on December 1.

The 50 mile charity walk starts at the Cenotaph, in London at midnight and they aim to reach Petworth at dusk the next day. They will be joining a group gathered by Roger Morgan-Grenville last year to raise money for the Walking with the Wounded charity. Last Christmas, they raised over £10,000 and the new group are trying to beat that total this year.

Anyone who would like to support the walking doctors,should visit their Just Giving pages here or complete a sponsorship form at the reception desk of the medical centre.

