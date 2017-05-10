Midhurst golden girl Phoebe wins top award

When it comes to biology Midhurst student Phoebe Thornhill is a gold medal champion.

Phoebe who is a pupil at Christ’s Hospital in Horsham, has earned herself a gold medal in this year’s British Biology Olympiad competition.

The achievement puts her in the top six per cent of the 7500 students who sat the biology Olympiad across the country.

And Phoebe was one of nine sixth from pupils at Christ’s Hospital who gained successes in the competition.

Elspeth Muir, Crispin Leung and Max Day, all achieved a silver medal and Mercy Adeyemi achieved a bronze medal.

Phoebe, from Midhurst, is studying for her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma and has received an offer from Oxford University to read Biology in the autumn.

She said: “I wanted to do the best I could and I am delighted to have improved on my last year’s performance.”

All Christ Hospital medal winners will be attending an awards ceremony at the Institute for Engineering and Technology in July.

The British Biology Olympiad is a national competition for A level and IB pupils run by the Royal Society of Biology.

The British Biology Olympiad aims to challenge and stimulate students with an interest in Biology to expand and extend their talents.

It is hoped that competing in the Olympiad will encourage students already interested in this valuable, wide-ranging and rewarding subject to continue their study beyond the sixth form.

