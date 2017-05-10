Midhurst Mind group writes poem for Mental Health Awareness Week

Members of the Mind group in Midhurst have written a poem to mark Mental Health Awareness Week this week (May 8-12)

Mental Health Awareness Week is promoted by the Mental Health Foundation and the theme this year is ‘thriving not surviving’.

The Mind group is organising awareness activities throughout this week and has information stands around the town.

The poem which is entitled ‘What does Mental Health Awareness mean to me?’ is displayed in the library all week. Free postcards with selected lines from the poem are being handed out to members of the public

There is also an audio recording of the poem which will feature on the Coastal West Sussex Mind website (www.coastalwestsussexmind.org) and its Facebook page (Coastal West Sussex Mind) on Friday (May 12)

The group is collecting lines from members of the community to put together a community poem with the same title.

