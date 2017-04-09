Midhurst Parkinson Group offers a welcome

Members of the Midhurst Parkinson Group are using Parkinson’s Awareness Week next week from April 10–16 to highlight the support they offer.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month from 2pm–4pm in St Mary’s Presbytery at the Roman Catholic Church in Bepton Road. Spokesman Pat Bryant said: “The friendly meetings are informal and aimed at people who suffer from Parkinson’s and their carers in the Midhurst and Petworth areas.”

Recent speakers have included Peter and Gill Nightingale on Midhurst Museum, Carol Brinson on the furnishing of the tin church at the Weald and Downland Museum and the South Downs National Park Authority held a ‘Hands-on Archaeology Workshop’. Tania Pons will talk next month about her research on the ‘Lost Flying Fields of Midhurst’.

For further information contact Roy and Pat Bryant on 01730 812801 or go along to a meeting.

