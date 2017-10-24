Midhurst phone box paint job is ‘deplorable’

Plans to open a 24 hour information kiosk containing leaflets about Midhurst in one of BT’s iconic red telephone boxes have hit a major snag.

Town councillors are so disgusted with the paint job BT insisted on carrying out before they handed it over, they are threatening to call off the deal.

They wanted to take advantage of BT’s offer of selling the phone box at the bottom of North Street to them for £1.

But Jeanette Sutton told fellow town councillors: “BT said it had lead paint on it and was not safe for us to scrape off so they would paint it for us.

“But the condition they have left it in makes me think we should not go ahead with the purchase.

“They have mended the broken glass but the paint job is deplorable. They have left flaky paint. It has not been sanded or cleaned. They have slapped a rough coat of paint on it and left a load of greenery round the windows.

“The painters are also supposed to have painted inside, but this has not been done. It’s shocking. There is no way we can take responsibility for it in this condition.”

Town councillors are writing to BT expressing their disappointment.

