Midhurst Post Office move to go ahead

Midhurst Post Office is to move from the North Street Tuck Shop to the service station in Bepton Road on Friday May 5 despite protests that the new site would be ‘isolated and hazardous’ for people to access.

The Post Office has announced the move is going ahead from 1pm on May 5. A spokesman said it would be a ‘modern open plan retail environment’ open seven days a week and an extra 65 hours a week.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said during public consultation comments were made about the location, safety, potential congestion and parking.

“We appreciate the new location is about 350 metres away from the current site, which may mean a slightly longer and more inconvenient journey for some customers, while for others the new location will be slightly closer and more convenient.

“There are also a number of bus routes from the town centre and close to the current branch that run along Bepton Road with bus stops opposite the new site and a pelican crossing nearby. We are therefore satisfied that the new branch will remain accessible for customers.”

She said there would be marked walkways across the petrol station forecourt and three marked parking bays on the forecourt, one for disabled customers. There were also two public car parks about 140 metres away.

