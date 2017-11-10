Midhurst’s Charity Christmas card shop is launched

Youngsters from the Midhurst Nursery Class joined volunteers at Capron House to mark the launch of this year’s Christmas Cards for Good Causes pop up shop.

New co-manager Sally Bates baked Christmas biscuits which the children decorated and handed out to shoppers while they chose their cards from the 28 national and local charities supported by Cards for Good Causes. The shop is also selling advent calenders, wrapping paper and small gifts under the big red Santa sign. The shop is open, manned by volunteers until Thursday December 14. It is open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm and on Saturdays from 10am-1pm. Anyone who would like to volunteer for a few hours should contact Judith O’Sullivan on 01243 779584 or 07802 487050.

