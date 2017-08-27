Midhurst’s pioneering volunteer project is underway

A pioneering project which could mean a makeover for Midhurst, is underway as volunteers instal the town’s new tool shed.

The project is being led by West Sussex County Council which is recruiting volunteers in communities across the county under the leadership of its solutions officer Darren Rolfe.

The tool shed which is being built at Midhurst fire station is the first of a number planned in West Sussex in a bid to help communities to help themselves.

And it signifies the dawn of a new ‘do-it-yourself’ era in the town which hopes to set up an army of volunteers to take on community projects in Midhurst and the surrounding area which could result in a host of improvements.

Vice chairman of the town council Gordon McAra told the Observer: “Getting a group of volunteers together is a great opportunity to not only give something back to the town but also improve its appearance.

“We now have an outstanding opportunity to get some real movement on this, with the backing of the county council, who will supply tools, insurance and training.”

“The new tool shed at the fire station is a sign of that commitment.”

He added: “Projects include cutting back vegetation, painting, repairs, some building work and washing street signs and furniture.

“The commitment might just be a few hours a month and every little will help us improve Midhurst and the surrounding villages.”

Darren Rolfe added: “We are really pleased that Midhurst is joining the county council on our community volunteer project.

“The tool shed in Midhurst is the first of several in the county and we hope it plays a vital part in improving Midhurst and the local area.”

The main task now is to recruit as many volunteers as possible including someone who is prepared to lead the group.

Midhurst town councillors have agreed to run the town project until volunteers come forward to take it over.

Anyone who is interested in offering their services to the project or who would like to help organise it should contact the town council at The Old Library, Knockhundred Row, Midhurst or call 01730 816953.

