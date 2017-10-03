Midhurst’s safer cycling lobby appeals for help to achieve its goals

The Midhurst group set up to lobby for safer cycling routes is appealing for volunteers to help achieve its aims.

Midhurst Area Cycling (MAC) has been campaigning for 14 years and members feel they are finally on the brink of success, but without new blood its future is under threat.

Leading committee member Angela Henslow said: “We desperately need new members otherwise we run a real risk of folding just when things are looking hopeful.”

She said MAC’s Holmbush to Easebourne proposal had been adopted by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) in its ‘Walking and Cycling’ strategy and progress was being made with the Rother Valley Greenway (Petersfield to Midhurst cycle route).

“As we are constantly being urged to lead healthier lifestyles, eat less, exercise more and reduce CO2 emissions by leaving the car at home, the provision of cycling as a safe everyday option becomes more relevant,” said Angela.

She appealed for support from those who would love to leave the car at home but did not have the confidence to ‘dice with death amongst the high speed traffic’ and those who were too worried about safety to allow children to ride on main roads.

“Present government community policy is for grass roots initiated projects, meaning that only projects identified and supported by local residents will be progressed,” said Angela.

“So far we have achieved a cycleway linking Stedham with Midhurst, we are involved in the planning stage of a Petersfield-Midhurst cycle link and are lobbying WSCC to prioritise our proposed safe cycling route linking the Holmbush estate to Easebourne via the Grange centre.”

She said supporters, especially those with skills and time to offer would be welcomed and invited those interested to MAC’s next meeting on Wednesday (October 11) at 7pm at the Grange Centre in Midhurst.

