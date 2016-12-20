Midhurst’s unsung heroes are recognised

Four unsung heroes received recognition for their service to the community at Midhurst Town Council’s annual awards evening on Thursday.

Among her many activities, Jess Warren is involved with the organisation of the MADhurst festival and helped to organise the Royal British Legion street collection in the town.

Presenting her with a certificate town council chairman Mark Purves said: “She is a young person with her own business and a young family and still finds time to get involved with the community which is wonderful.”

Bob Duncan received an award for his work for the community, not least as a volunteer driver for Tandem. “He is always willing to respond at short notice if there is a need to get someone to a hospital or other medical appointment,” said Mark.

Bob also set up the Philip Evans Trust to support children in Nepal through school His involvement with Tandem provides support to the trust as he puts all his mileage charges into the trust.

Brian Allen was recognised for his work for MADhurst: “Without him we would not have had the ‘Big Make’ float which he constructs and designs alongside Concordia Volunteers,” said Mark.

He is a stalwart of the Midhurst Lions and the one of the scenery makers and participants of the Midhurst Players.

Mike and Chrissie Abbott were recognised for opening and running the Foodbank in the Midhurst area. “It has fed over 220 people at times of financial crisis,” Mark told the awards evening.

“But it is not just about feeding people. The volunteers that Mike and Chrissie lead are there to make a difference in other ways too.”

Emma Parry was awarded the Bill Godfrey Shield for her dedication to guiding and her inspiration to the young girls she leads. She runs Easebourne Rainbows and also the Brownies with Julia Wain.

Chrissie and Mike Abbott with Mark Purves

Winners of the Midhurst In Bloom competition and the shop window contest also received their prizes.

Emma Parry with Sarah Banbury and Jane Bollam

Mike Nobes left is presented with the Rotherhill Cup by David Burton

