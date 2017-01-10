Midhurst woman forced to abandon appeal for homeless Brian

A Midhurst woman has abandoned her appeal to help find a home for a man who has been living in a tent since last October.

Chloe-May Mouland raised more than £1300 before Christmas to help 56 year old Brian Simmonds who has been living rough close to North Mill Bridge in Midhurst because he refused to be parted from his cat Lily.

But despite hours of searching, she said had been unable to find a home Brian would accept.

She is now giving people the chance to reclaim their donations and what remains will go to the Stone Pillow charity for homeless people.

It was ‘frustrating’ she said that Brian had not accepted any of the homes: “He didn’t seem to want to help himself, and there are only so many days you can spend trying to convince someone to accept a house before it is rented out.

“Unfortunately he only wanted a one bed ground floor flat in Midhurst town with some sort of garden, which also accepted animals, and would be within his housing benefit budget - these houses are very rare.”

She said he had been offered places by people with and without Lily but would not accept anything unless it was in Midhurst.

“I feel the only person who can help Brian is Brian himself.” She added: “I wish him the very best and I know donations given to the charity will be well used on people who truly need them.”

Brian has also been offered two homes by Chichester District Council with Lily, his cat at Rogate and Selsey.

He told the Observer he turned them down because they were too remote and there was no bank nearby.

He added: “I didn’t ask Chloe to start her appeal, but I am very grateful to her.

“I am sticking this out until the council find me somewhere in Midhurst. This has become a campaign to change the system and the way authorities handle homeless people. “I am sticking up for all the people worse off than me.”

A spokesman for CDC said: ““We can confirm accommodation has been offered to Mr Simmonds which included his cat, but this was not taken up.”

